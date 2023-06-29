GN Store Nord A/S (GNNDY) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Free Report) is one of 403 public companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare GN Store Nord A/S to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GN Store Nord A/S and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GN Store Nord A/S $2.51 billion $279.38 million 31.22 GN Store Nord A/S Competitors $12.71 billion $1.31 billion 19.84

GN Store Nord A/S’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than GN Store Nord A/S. GN Store Nord A/S is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GN Store Nord A/S has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GN Store Nord A/S’s rivals have a beta of 2.28, suggesting that their average share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

16.1% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for GN Store Nord A/S and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GN Store Nord A/S 0 3 5 0 2.63 GN Store Nord A/S Competitors 1440 4256 4376 49 2.30

GN Store Nord A/S presently has a consensus price target of $236.50, indicating a potential upside of 223.73%. As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential upside of 2,188.11%. Given GN Store Nord A/S’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GN Store Nord A/S has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares GN Store Nord A/S and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GN Store Nord A/S 3.88% 10.43% 2.44% GN Store Nord A/S Competitors -17.83% 5.73% 1.29%

Summary

GN Store Nord A/S rivals beat GN Store Nord A/S on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products. It offers its products under the ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra, BlueParrott, FalCom, and Audigy brands. GN Store Nord A/S was founded in 1869 and is based in Ballerup, Denmark.

