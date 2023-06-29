Godsey & Gibb Inc. Acquires 150 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $627,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.2% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard Trading Down 0.4 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $380.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $376.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.49. The company has a market cap of $360.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $392.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.