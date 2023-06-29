Godsey & Gibb Inc. Buys 1,680 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1,714.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 22,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 334.1% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 631,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,311,000 after purchasing an additional 15,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

