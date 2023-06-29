Godsey & Gibb Inc. Invests $35,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.88.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $161.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.85 and a 200 day moving average of $150.63. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.