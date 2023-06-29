Godsey & Gibb Inc. Invests $47,000 in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBCF. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3,172.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 869,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,122,000 after buying an additional 842,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,557,000 after purchasing an additional 713,391 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth about $17,738,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1,796.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 284,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 269,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,819,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,854,000 after purchasing an additional 193,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Christopher E. Fogal bought 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,274.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $142,037.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $21.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average of $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $36.92.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBCF shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Hovde Group raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

