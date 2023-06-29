Godsey & Gibb Inc. Lowers Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,111 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $144.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.71. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $146.69.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

