Godsey & Gibb Inc. Makes New $55,000 Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,030,000 after acquiring an additional 360,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,358,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $76.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.06. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,341 shares of company stock worth $4,163,978 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.