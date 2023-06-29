Godsey & Gibb Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,000 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $1,432,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,077 shares of company stock worth $5,117,562 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

EXPD stock opened at $118.98 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $120.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $101.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

