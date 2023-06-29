Godsey & Gibb Inc. Takes $71,000 Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,178 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV opened at $35.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average of $33.02. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $41.76.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on LUV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

