Godsey & Gibb Inc. Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

BAC opened at $28.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $223.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average is $31.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

