Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Acquired by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 153.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 15,338 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,543,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,365,000 after acquiring an additional 26,834 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 460.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $85.91 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.51 and a one year high of $87.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.60.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

