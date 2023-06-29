GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Invests $159,000 in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Water Works Price Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on AWK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $140.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.35 and a 200 day moving average of $148.39. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

