GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Analog Devices by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.04.

ADI stock opened at $189.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $95.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $198.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.29.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,051 shares of company stock worth $12,050,715. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

