GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Takes Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $807,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $201.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.69.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $177.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.92 and a 200 day moving average of $167.78. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.07 and a 12 month high of $183.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at $710,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,659 shares of company stock worth $3,994,613 over the last 90 days. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

