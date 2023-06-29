Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Free Report) by 115.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEGR. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 744.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 87,094 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 9,741.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGR opened at $37.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.12. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a one year low of $29.54 and a one year high of $39.38. The company has a market cap of $117.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.97.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.4796 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.