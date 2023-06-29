Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 99.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 204,350 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $85.88 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $78.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.38. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.76. The stock has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

