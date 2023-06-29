Gradient Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 63.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $108.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $116.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

