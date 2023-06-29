Gradient Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at W. P. Carey

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

W. P. Carey Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $67.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.45 and a 200-day moving average of $76.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.77. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $89.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.94%.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.

Featured Articles

