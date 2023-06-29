Gradient Investments LLC Reduces Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 99.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140,929 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 22,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.69.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $109.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.01. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 98.77, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $138.09.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 439.64%.

In other news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

