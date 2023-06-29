Gradient Investments LLC Sells 2,935 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 85.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWY stock opened at $156.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $158.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.95.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

