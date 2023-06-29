Gradient Investments LLC Sells 9,385 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 87.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,385 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 27,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VMBS opened at $46.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $49.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.31.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1254 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

