Gradient Investments LLC Takes $85,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.6 %

PH stock opened at $382.52 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $235.69 and a one year high of $382.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $341.02 and a 200-day moving average of $329.21.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.08.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at $755,217. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at $755,217. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.