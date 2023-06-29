Grant Wilson Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Tivan Limited (ASX:TVN) Stock

Tivan Limited (ASX:TVN – Free Report) insider Grant Wilson bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$75,000.00 ($50,000.00).

Grant Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Grant Wilson acquired 500,000 shares of Tivan stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$43,500.00 ($29,000.00).

On Thursday, May 25th, Grant Wilson bought 1,000,000 shares of Tivan stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$82,000.00 ($54,666.67).

On Friday, May 12th, Grant Wilson acquired 1,000,000 shares of Tivan stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$84,000.00 ($56,000.00).

Tivan Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for iron, vanadium, titanium, nickel, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship property is the Mount Peake project located to the north-west of Alice Springs in the Northern Territory.

