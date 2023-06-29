Grant Wilson Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Tivan Limited (ASX:TVN) Stock

Tivan Limited (ASX:TVN – Free Report) insider Grant Wilson bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$75,000.00 ($50,000.00).
Grant Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 5th, Grant Wilson acquired 500,000 shares of Tivan stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$43,500.00 ($29,000.00).
- On Thursday, May 25th, Grant Wilson bought 1,000,000 shares of Tivan stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$82,000.00 ($54,666.67).
- On Friday, May 12th, Grant Wilson acquired 1,000,000 shares of Tivan stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$84,000.00 ($56,000.00).
Tivan Price Performance
Tivan Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tivan
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Tivan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.