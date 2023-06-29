Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Receives $67.00 Average PT from Analysts

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of OMAB opened at $85.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.35. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $92.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.66.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Announces Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.27. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The business had revenue of $172.52 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $2.1262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is 41.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

