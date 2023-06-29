Hall Private Wealth Advisors Boosts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,545 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,203,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.82.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $88.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.84. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The stock has a market cap of $162.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

