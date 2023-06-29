HC Wainwright Lowers Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Price Target to $3.25

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.50 to $3.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 212.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins lowered their price target on Integra Resources from C$4.38 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Integra Resources from C$5.63 to C$5.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Integra Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Shares of ITRG stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 339,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Integra Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Integra Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

