HC Wainwright Lowers Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Price Target to $3.25

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.50 to $3.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 212.50% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins lowered their price target on Integra Resources from C$4.38 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Integra Resources from C$5.63 to C$5.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Integra Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.
Integra Resources Stock Up 11.0 %
Shares of ITRG stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
About Integra Resources
Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.
