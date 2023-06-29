HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 56.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,653,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $299.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $278.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.78. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $299.78.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.83.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

