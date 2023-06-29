Head-To-Head Analysis: Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) and BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX)

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Free Report) and BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Aadi Bioscience has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BriaCell Therapeutics has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aadi Bioscience and BriaCell Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aadi Bioscience $15.22 million 11.72 -$60.51 million ($2.64) -2.77 BriaCell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$26.84 million ($2.17) -2.78

Analyst Recommendations

BriaCell Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aadi Bioscience. BriaCell Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aadi Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aadi Bioscience and BriaCell Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aadi Bioscience 0 0 1 0 3.00 BriaCell Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aadi Bioscience currently has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 434.25%. BriaCell Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 313.91%. Given Aadi Bioscience’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aadi Bioscience is more favorable than BriaCell Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Aadi Bioscience and BriaCell Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aadi Bioscience -329.56% -40.49% -34.79% BriaCell Therapeutics N/A -997.24% -92.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.7% of Aadi Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of BriaCell Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 35.8% of Aadi Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of BriaCell Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aadi Bioscience beats BriaCell Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. The company is also involved in evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Pacific Palisades, California.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology-focused biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the management of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Bria-IMT, a whole-cell cancer vaccine that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials in combination with the immunotherapy development candidates retifanlimab. The company is also developing Bria-OTS, an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer; and BriaDx, a diagnostic test that determines the patients' HLA types. It has a non-exclusive clinical trial collaboration with Incyte Corporation to evaluate the effects of combinations of novel clinical candidates; and a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to conduct preclinical studies to develop and test Bria-OTS cellular immunotherapy as a treatment for cancer. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

