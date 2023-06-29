Head to Head Comparison: Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) versus Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF)

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Free Report) and Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and Outfront Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $1.02 9.97 Outfront Media $1.77 billion 1.43 $147.90 million $0.66 23.24

Outfront Media has higher revenue and earnings than Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Outfront Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

46.3% of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Outfront Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and Outfront Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00 Outfront Media 0 1 3 0 2.75

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $17.68, indicating a potential upside of 74.17%. Outfront Media has a consensus target price of $22.75, indicating a potential upside of 48.31%. Given Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Outfront Media.

Dividends

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Outfront Media pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 68.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Outfront Media pays out 181.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Outfront Media has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Outfront Media is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and Outfront Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Outfront Media 6.64% 9.92% 2.00%

Summary

Outfront Media beats Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at March 31, 2023, Dream Industrial REIT owns, manages and operates a portfolio of 321 industrial assets totalling approximately 70.4 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada, Europe, and the U.S. Dream Industrial REIT's goal is to deliver strong total returns to its unitholders through secure cash flows underpinned by its high-quality portfolio and an investment grade balance sheet as well as driving growth in its net asset value and cash flow per unit.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

