Head to Head Comparison: Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) versus RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) and RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and RBB Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina $81.12 million 1.25 $16.12 million $2.80 6.44 RBB Bancorp $192.22 million 1.18 $64.33 million $3.17 3.78

RBB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina. RBB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

38.0% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and RBB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 19.05% 14.52% 0.96% RBB Bancorp 29.48% 12.67% 1.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and RBB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A RBB Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

RBB Bancorp has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 79.47%. Given RBB Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RBB Bancorp is more favorable than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina.

Dividends

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. RBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RBB Bancorp pays out 20.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and RBB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. RBB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

RBB Bancorp beats Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

(Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, and individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans. In addition, it provides investment counseling and non-deposit investment products, such as stocks, bonds, mutual funds, tax deferred annuities, and related brokerage services; and real estate appraisal and brokerage services. Further, the company operates as a clearing-house for the provision of appraisal services for community banks; and acquires, manages, and disposes real property, other collateral, and other assets obtained in the ordinary course of collecting debts, as well as offers insurance agency services. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newton, North Carolina.

About RBB Bancorp

(Free Report)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential, commercial, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides international letters of credit, SWIFT, export advisory, trade finance discount, and foreign exchange services; and remote deposit, e-banking, and mobile banking services. The company serves individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates branches in the Western region with branches in Los Angeles County, California; Orange County, California; Ventura County, California; Clark County, Nevada; Honolulu, Hawaii, as well as in Eastern region with branches in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens, New York; Chicago, Illinois and Edison, New Jersey. RBB Bancorp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.