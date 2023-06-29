Head-To-Head Comparison: Petrolia Energy (BBLS) vs. Its Peers

Petrolia Energy (OTCMKTS:BBLS – Free Report) is one of 351 public companies in the “Oil & Gas E&P” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Petrolia Energy to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Petrolia Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petrolia Energy N/A N/A N/A Petrolia Energy Competitors 574.11% 11.08% 6.99%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Petrolia Energy and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Petrolia Energy N/A N/A -0.10 Petrolia Energy Competitors $930.44 million $263.16 million 140.56

Analyst Recommendations

Petrolia Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Petrolia Energy. Petrolia Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Petrolia Energy and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petrolia Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Petrolia Energy Competitors 623 4201 7771 316 2.60

As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies have a potential upside of 133.61%. Given Petrolia Energy’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Petrolia Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.0% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Petrolia Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Petrolia Energy rivals beat Petrolia Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

About Petrolia Energy

Petrolia Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and Canada. It holds 100% working interests in the Slick Unit Dutcher Sands oilfield that includes approximately 2,530 acres located in Creek County, Oklahoma; and the Twin Lakes San Andres Unit situated in Chaves County, New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Rockdale Resources Corporation and changed its name to Petrolia Energy Corporation in September 2016. Petrolia Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Houston, Texas.

