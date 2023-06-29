Head to Head Comparison: Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) versus Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) and Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and Neo Performance Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile 35.24% 82.96% 37.19% Neo Performance Materials N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.4% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile $10.71 billion 1.88 $3.91 billion $13.52 5.21 Neo Performance Materials N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and Neo Performance Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Neo Performance Materials.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and Neo Performance Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile 1 3 3 0 2.29 Neo Performance Materials 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus target price of $87.86, suggesting a potential upside of 24.74%. Neo Performance Materials has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 144.30%. Given Neo Performance Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Neo Performance Materials is more favorable than Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Summary

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile beats Neo Performance Materials on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, pharmaceutical, agricultural, and industrial applications comprising x-ray contrast media, polarizing films for LCD and LED, antiseptics, biocides and disinfectants, pharmaceutical synthesis, electronics, pigments, and dye components. In addition, the company offers lithium carbonates for various applications that include electrochemical materials for batteries, frits for the ceramic and enamel industries, heat-resistant glass, air conditioning chemicals, continuous casting powder for steel extrusion, primary aluminum smelting process, pharmaceuticals, and lithium derivatives, as well as ingredient in manufacturing of gunpowder. Further, it supplies lithium hydroxide for the lubricating greases industry, as well as cathodes for batteries. Additionally, it offers potassium chloride and potassium sulfate for various crops, including corn, rice, sugar, soybean, and wheat; industrial chemicals, including sodium nitrate, potassium nitrate, potassium chloride, and solar salts; and other fertilizers and blends. The company operates in Chile, Latin America and the Caribbean, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets. Its powders are used in the production of bonded permanent magnets that are components in automotive motors, micro motors, traction motors, sensors, and other applications. The Chemicals and Oxides segments manufactures and distributes a range of industrial materials for use in auto catalysts, consumer electronics, petroleum refining, hybrid and electric vehicles, and municipal and industrial wastewater treatment applications. The Rare Metals segment sources, produces, reclaims, refines, and markets high-temperature metals that include tantalum, niobium, hafnium, and rhenium; and electronic metals, such as gallium and indium for jet engines, medical imaging, wireless technologies, and LED lightings, as well as flat panel displays, solar, steel additives, batteries, and electronic applications. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

