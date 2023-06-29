Head to Head Review: Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC) versus Bridgetown (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Free Report) and Bridgetown (NASDAQ:BTWN – Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and Bridgetown, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A Bridgetown 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A $4.97 million $0.13 78.08 Bridgetown N/A N/A $23.22 million $0.14 73.36

This table compares Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and Bridgetown’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bridgetown is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgetown has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.6% of Bridgetown shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of Bridgetown shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and Bridgetown’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I N/A -28.82% 1.40% Bridgetown N/A -49.01% 3.57%

Summary

Bridgetown beats Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About Bridgetown

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses its search on target companies operating in the technology, financial services, and media sectors in Southeast Asia. Bridgetown Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

