Head-To-Head Review: Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) and Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS)

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Free Report) and Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.0% of Provident Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Pioneer Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Provident Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Pioneer Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Provident Bancorp and Pioneer Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Bancorp $85.48 million 1.62 -$21.47 million ($1.53) -5.12 Pioneer Bancorp $57.92 million 4.02 $10.28 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Pioneer Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Provident Bancorp.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Provident Bancorp and Pioneer Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pioneer Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Provident Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 129.59%. Given Provident Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Provident Bancorp is more favorable than Pioneer Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Bancorp and Pioneer Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Bancorp -28.19% -11.54% -1.44% Pioneer Bancorp 25.26% 8.03% 1.01%

Volatility & Risk

Provident Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Bancorp has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

About Pioneer Bancorp

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one- to four-family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans; and home equity lines of credit. The company also invests in the U.S. governmental securities, fixed rate collateralized mortgage obligations, mortgage-backed securities, fixed-rate investment grade bonds, and equity securities. In addition, the company offers personal and commercial insurance products, including homeowners, automobile, and comprehensive business insurance; employee benefit products and services, such as group health, dental, disability, and life insurance products, as well as defined contribution, defined benefit administration, and human resource management services; and wealth management services comprising investment advice, retirement income planning, estate planning, business succession, and employer retirement planning. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Albany, New York. Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pioneer Bancorp, MHC.

