Head-To-Head Review: Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) versus Coil Tubing Technology (OTCMKTS:CTBG)

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) and Coil Tubing Technology (OTCMKTS:CTBG – Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.4% of Superior Drilling Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.1% of Superior Drilling Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Superior Drilling Products and Coil Tubing Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Drilling Products 11.43% 31.54% 14.24% Coil Tubing Technology N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Drilling Products $19.10 million 1.84 $1.07 million $0.08 15.00 Coil Tubing Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Superior Drilling Products and Coil Tubing Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Superior Drilling Products has higher revenue and earnings than Coil Tubing Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Superior Drilling Products and Coil Tubing Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Drilling Products 0 0 1 0 3.00 Coil Tubing Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Superior Drilling Products currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.67%. Given Superior Drilling Products’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Superior Drilling Products is more favorable than Coil Tubing Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Superior Drilling Products has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coil Tubing Technology has a beta of 12.48, meaning that its stock price is 1,148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Superior Drilling Products beats Coil Tubing Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Superior Drilling Products

(Free Report)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc., a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system. The company also engages in the manufacture and refurbishment of polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company. It serves oil and natural gas drilling industry. The company was formerly known as SD Company, Inc. and changed its name to Superior Drilling Products, Inc. in May 2014. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Vernal, Utah.

About Coil Tubing Technology

(Free Report)

Coil Tubing Technology, Inc., a coil tubing company, focuses on the development, marketing, and rental of advanced tools and related technical solutions for use with coil tubing and jointed pipe in the bottom hole assembly for the exploration and production of hydrocarbons worldwide. The company's products include jar accelerator, extended reach, bi-directional jar, jet hammer, jet motor, spinning wash, bumper sub, vibrational agitation, and indexing tools. Its products are used in thru-tubing fishing, thru-tubing workover and intervention, pipeline clean out, and coil tubing lateral drillout operations. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.