Head to Head Review: Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) and WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY)

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Free Report) and WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Versus Systems and WISeKey International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Versus Systems alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems -2,090.47% -103.69% -79.57% WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Versus Systems and WISeKey International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems $1.11 million 4.33 -$21.76 million ($10.09) -0.04 WISeKey International $23.81 million 1.19 -$27.48 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Versus Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WISeKey International.

1.8% of Versus Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of WISeKey International shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Versus Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of WISeKey International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Versus Systems and WISeKey International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 WISeKey International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Versus Systems presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 4,900.00%. WISeKey International has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 270.37%. Given Versus Systems’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than WISeKey International.

Volatility & Risk

Versus Systems has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WISeKey International has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Versus Systems beats WISeKey International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Versus Systems

(Free Report)

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices. It also offers business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers, developers, and other interactive media content creators in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges. In addition, the company provides XEO technology platform that offers online audience engagement. It primarily sells its access to platform and service offerings through its direct sales organization. Versus Systems Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About WISeKey International

(Free Report)

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services. The company also develops, markets, hosts, and supports a range of solutions that enable secure digital identification of people, content, and objects by generating digital identities through its products and services in cybersecurity services, IoT, digital brand management, and mobile security, which enable clients to monetize their existing user bases, as well as expand its eco-system. In addition, it engages in financing, sales, and distribution activities; and sells semiconductors secure chips. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Versus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.