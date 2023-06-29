Head to Head Survey: Gear Energy (GENGF) versus Its Rivals

Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Free Report) is one of 351 public companies in the “Oil & Gas E&P” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Gear Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gear Energy and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gear Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Gear Energy Competitors 623 4201 7771 316 2.60

Gear Energy currently has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.84%. As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies have a potential upside of 133.62%. Given Gear Energy’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gear Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gear Energy N/A N/A 2.72 Gear Energy Competitors $930.44 million $263.16 million 140.56

This table compares Gear Energy and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gear Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Gear Energy. Gear Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.0% of Gear Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gear Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gear Energy N/A N/A N/A Gear Energy Competitors 574.11% 11.08% 6.99%

Summary

Gear Energy rivals beat Gear Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan. Gear Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

