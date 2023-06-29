Head to Head Survey: IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) vs. Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY)

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Free Report) and IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sumco and IPG Photonics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumco 0 0 0 0 N/A IPG Photonics 0 1 5 0 2.83

IPG Photonics has a consensus target price of $140.83, suggesting a potential upside of 4.95%. Given IPG Photonics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IPG Photonics is more favorable than Sumco.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sumco has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IPG Photonics has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Sumco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.1% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sumco and IPG Photonics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumco $3.06 billion 1.64 $374.20 million $2.88 9.95 IPG Photonics $1.43 billion 4.44 $109.91 million $1.92 69.89

Sumco has higher revenue and earnings than IPG Photonics. Sumco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IPG Photonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sumco and IPG Photonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumco N/A N/A N/A IPG Photonics 7.14% 4.62% 4.03%

Summary

IPG Photonics beats Sumco on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sumco

(Free Report)

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to Sumco Corporation in August 2005. Sumco Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About IPG Photonics

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories. It also provides erbium-doped fiber and Raman amplifiers, and integrated communications systems, which are deployed in broadband networks; and ytterbium and thulium specialty fiber amplifiers and broadband light sources. In addition, the company offers integrated laser systems; 2D compact flat sheet cutter systems and multi-axis systems; welding seam stepper and picker, a fiber laser welding tool; high precision laser systems; specialized fiber laser systems; and optical transceiver and transponder modules for data center, optical, and communications network of oil and gas utilities. Its laser solutions are also used in materials processing, communications, and medical and advanced applications. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and end users through direct sales force, as well as through agreements with independent sales representatives and distributors. IPG Photonics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts.

