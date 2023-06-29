Head-To-Head Survey: Valmet Oyj (VOYJF) versus Its Competitors

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Free Report) is one of 149 public companies in the “Specialty Industrial Machinery” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Valmet Oyj to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Valmet Oyj and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Valmet Oyj N/A N/A -127.81 Valmet Oyj Competitors $3.81 billion $289.11 million 641.40

Valmet Oyj’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Valmet Oyj. Valmet Oyj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valmet Oyj 0 0 0 0 N/A Valmet Oyj Competitors 979 3299 4395 44 2.40

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Valmet Oyj and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies have a potential upside of 16.17%. Given Valmet Oyj’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Valmet Oyj has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Valmet Oyj and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valmet Oyj N/A N/A N/A Valmet Oyj Competitors -17.67% -9.83% -0.20%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.1% of Valmet Oyj shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Valmet Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Valmet Oyj pays out -38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 28.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Valmet Oyj peers beat Valmet Oyj on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Valmet Oyj

Valmet Oyj develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries in North America, South America, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company's Process Technologies segment offers pulping process equipment, process islands and complete pulp mills, individual board, tissue and paper machine sections, complete production lines and machine rebuilds, boiler islands, power plants, heating plants, environmental solutions, and technologies for converting biomass to fuels, chemicals, and materials. Its Automation segment offers distributed control systems, quality management systems, analyzers and measurements, industrial applications, and automation services and industrial internet solutions, as well as valves, pumps, valve controls, actuators and limit switches, valve spare parts, and services and industrial internet solutions. The company's Services segment provides spare and process parts, workshop and roll services, fabrics, maintenance development and outsourcing, field service, process upgrades, and industrial internet solutions. It serves pulp, board and paper, energy and industrial gas, biomaterials and fuel, chemical, and mineral industries. Valmet Oyj was founded in 1750 and is based in Espoo, Finland.

