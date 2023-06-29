HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) CEO Jon Kessler Sells 19,588 Shares

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,177,630.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at $368,475.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
HealthEquity Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $61.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -615.80, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $79.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HealthEquity from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.
HealthEquity Company Profile
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
