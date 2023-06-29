Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $1.17 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.9% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Home Depot by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,335 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,060,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 27,578 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,139,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,083,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 9,188 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Stock Down 2.3 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $306.63 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $308.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $295.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.