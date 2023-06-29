Hills Bank & Trust Co Buys 167 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

CVX stock opened at $154.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.27. The company has a market capitalization of $293.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

