Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) PT Lowered to $163.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.56.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $141.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.16. The company has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $152.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.