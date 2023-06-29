HM Payson & Co. Acquires 151 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 2.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in State Street by 22.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in State Street by 2.4% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in State Street by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 29,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in State Street in the first quarter worth $40,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $72.14 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.72 and a 200-day moving average of $78.17.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Insider Activity at State Street

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on STT shares. Barclays reduced their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.21.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

