HM Payson & Co. Has $787,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 386,984 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,023,000 after purchasing an additional 56,722 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 41.3% in the first quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 21,610 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 33.7% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 72,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 18,181 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD stock opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $27.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 77.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

