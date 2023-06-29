HM Payson & Co. Reduces Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

HM Payson & Co. cut its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.35.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $332.98 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $334.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $310.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

