HM Payson & Co. Sells 1,200 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $177.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.22 and its 200 day moving average is $178.53. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

