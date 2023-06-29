HM Payson & Co. Sells 150 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,903 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 137,343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,285,000 after buying an additional 17,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 98,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,708,000 after buying an additional 18,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $742,289.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,956.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teleflex Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of research firms recently commented on TFX. Wolfe Research downgraded Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. CL King began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $293.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.38.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $234.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.81. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $182.65 and a fifty-two week high of $276.43. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.12. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.73%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

