HM Payson & Co. Sells 400 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 595,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,792,000 after acquiring an additional 102,012 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 36,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $104.42 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The firm has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.42 and a 200 day moving average of $106.53.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

