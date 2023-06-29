Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) CEO James R. Barlow Buys 7,192 Shares

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Free Report) CEO James R. Barlow acquired 7,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,472.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,043.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Price Performance

HFBL stock opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average of $16.78. The company has a market cap of $43.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $22.21.

Get Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana alerts:

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $5.98 million for the quarter.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,002 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.67% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

(Free Report)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.